Canada

University of Waterloo will offer free tuition to students from 2 local reserves

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 3:04 pm
A University of Waterloo sign. View image in full screen
A University of Waterloo sign. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
The University of Waterloo says it will offer free tuition to qualified students from the two First Nations communities whose traditional grounds the school sits upon.

It says those who are members of the Six Nations of the Grand River and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation will be considered for the initiative.

“This announcement is part of Waterloo’s efforts toward indigenization, decolonization and reconciliation, which are at the heart of the values guiding us as an institution of higher learning,” Waterloo president Vivek Goel stated.

“We hope that by reducing financial barriers for these students we will encourage them to participate in our innovative academic, entrepreneurship and co-op programs, which increases their future opportunities while strengthening communities and economies.”

The school says it will also offer domestic rates for Indigenous people living in other provinces and the U.S. and also waive fees for applicants who identify as First Nations, Métis and Inuit.

Story continues below advertisement

Indigenous students will need to meet admissions requirements in order to take advantage of these initiatives.

The university says the free tuition offer will come into effect for the fall semester and will be available to students in any faculty.

First NationsKitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterlooOntario. NewsUniversity of WaterlooSix Nations of the Grand RiverOntario university newsmississaugas of the credit first nation
