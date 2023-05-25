University of Waterloo will offer free tuition to students from 2 local reserves

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Waterloo says it will offer free tuition to qualified students from the two First Nations communities whose traditional grounds the school sits upon.

It says those who are members of the Six Nations of the Grand River and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation will be considered for the initiative.

“This announcement is part of Waterloo’s efforts toward indigenization, decolonization and reconciliation, which are at the heart of the values guiding us as an institution of higher learning,” Waterloo president Vivek Goel stated.

“We hope that by reducing financial barriers for these students we will encourage them to participate in our innovative academic, entrepreneurship and co-op programs, which increases their future opportunities while strengthening communities and economies.”

The school says it will also offer domestic rates for Indigenous people living in other provinces and the U.S. and also waive fees for applicants who identify as First Nations, Métis and Inuit.

Indigenous students will need to meet admissions requirements in order to take advantage of these initiatives.

The university says the free tuition offer will come into effect for the fall semester and will be available to students in any faculty.