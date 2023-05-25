Woman faces charges in fatal Burlington hit and run involving cyclist

A woman from North York, Ont. is facing a pair of charges in connection with a mid-May fatal hit and run in Burlington.
Halton Police say the collision happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on North Shore Boulevard near the QEW overpass.
An 81-year-old cyclist was rushed to Burlington Hospital with critical injuries. He later died in hospital, police said.
The vehicle, described as a silver, four-door vehicle, kept driving east on North Shore Boulevard and turning north on Maple Avenue.
The 41-year-old is accused of failing to stop after an accident and of careless driving causing death.
