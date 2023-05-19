Menu

Canada

81-year-old cyclist killed in Burlington hit and run

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 7:11 am
Vehicle wanted in a fatal hit and run in Burlington on May 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Vehicle wanted in a fatal hit and run in Burlington on May 18, 2023. Halton regional police
Halton regional police say they are looking for the driver who did not stay at the scene of a fatal collision involving a cyclist on Thursday afternoon.

Police said at around 2:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to North Shore Boulevard near the QEW overpass for reports a cyclist was hit by a car.

An 81-year-old cyclist was rushed to Burlington Hospital with critical injuries. He later died in hospital, police said.

The vehicle involved kept driving, police say, going east on North Shore Boulevard and turning north on Maple Avenue.

“Preliminary investigation suggests it will be a recent model year silver VW Jetta, or similar 4 door vehicle. It will have damage to the front right, the hood and windshield,” police said.

Investigators had the area closed for a few hours but the roadways have since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

BurlingtonHalton Regional PoliceCyclistburlington hit and runBurlington Hospitalnorth shore boulevardcyclist killed Burlington
