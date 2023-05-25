Menu

Crime

Police looking for man wanted for aggravated assault in downtown Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 7:31 am
Suspect wanted in an aggravated assault investigation. View image in full screen
Suspect wanted in an aggravated assault investigation. Toronto Police
Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in the city’s downtown core.

Police said on Saturday just before 10 p.m., officers were called to Richmond and Duncan streets.

Investigators said there was an altercation between a group of people and a man allegedly assaulted another man.

The suspect was last seen heading west on Richmond Street and then south on Duncan Street.

Police have released his image to assist with identifying him.

More on Crime
Toronto PoliceAggravated AssaultToronto assaultRichmond StreetDuncan StreetToronto Aggravated Assault
