Police looking for man wanted for aggravated assault in downtown Toronto

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in the city’s downtown core.

Police said on Saturday just before 10 p.m., officers were called to Richmond and Duncan streets.

Investigators said there was an altercation between a group of people and a man allegedly assaulted another man.

The suspect was last seen heading west on Richmond Street and then south on Duncan Street.

Police have released his image to assist with identifying him.