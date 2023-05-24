Menu

Canada

Guelph to receive federal funding for wayfinding and HVAC upgrades

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 24, 2023 5:43 pm
The new HVAC system at the West End Community Centre is one of two projects in Guelph that are receving federal funding. View image in full screen
The new HVAC system at the West End Community Centre is one of two projects in Guelph that are receving federal funding.
The City of Guelph is receiving federal funding for a pair of infrastructure projects.

One is upgrades to the HVAC system at the West End Community Centre on Imperial Road. The other is the development of the wayfinding strategy for Guelph’s trails and active transportation network.

Close to $1.7 million is going towards the two projects: $1.6 million for the HVAC system and $50,000 for the wayfinding project. The City is contributing $477,798 for the HVAC system. Once completed, the unit is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 740 tonnes and reduce energy consumption by 54.6 percent.

“We were going to have to do the work anyways,” said Guthrie on the replacement of the HVAC system.

“(The funding) just helps alleviate the financial portion of what would have to come from the local community.”

Guthrie said the city’s wayfinding project allows people who don’t drive a way to help them get around Guelph.

“We first need a study as to where the signs should go, and how they should look,” Guthrie said. “To have wayfinding signage is I think a great brand, but also comes back the choice of not using your automobile.”

The wayfinding project aims to help create a more consistent system that will help residents and visitors navigate their way safely.

Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield joined Cam Guthrie at the West End Community Centre for the announcement on Wednesday.

“We are trying to tackle the big pieces first, which are buildings and transportation,” said Longfield.

“This will support a more resilient and sustainable community for residents.”

Guelph NewsFederal FundingCity of GuelphGreenhouse GasSustainablewayfindingWest End Community Centre
