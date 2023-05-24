24 people remain in Kitchener, Cambridge homeless encampments: report

Send this page to someone via email

The number of people living in the three main homeless encampments in Waterloo Region has shrunk dramatically since March, according to a report prepared for council to see Wednesday night.

Staff have been keeping tabs on the number of people living at 100 Victoria St. and Roos Island in Kitchener as well as at 150 Main St. in Cambridge and there were 53 people there as of March 1. As of May 11, that number has fallen to 24.

Since that time, House of Friendship has opened its new space in Kitchener while outdoor shelter also opened on Erbs Road in Waterloo, offering new spaces for people to reside.

According to the report, there were 17 people known to be living at 100 Victoria St. but six went to the outdoor shelter while another two went to the House of Friendship location.

Five of the people declined offers to move to either location and told the region they plan to remain on site.

Down the road in Victoria Park, two people say they plan to remain on site with four headed to Erbs Road and two others going to the House of Friendship.

The largest contingent will remain at 150 Main St. in Cambridge as seven people have declined the offers and will remain on site.

Nine went to the outdoor site on Erbs Road while four others went to the House of Friendship site. The others either left the encampment, moved elsewhere or were unable to be reached by staff for the update.