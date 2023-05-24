Menu

Politics

Unseal ‘No’ campaign investigation documents from 1995 referendum, PQ says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 24, 2023 3:49 pm
A small group of Non supporters carry Quebec and Canadian flags as they parade through the streets of Montreal on Oct. 30--. 1995 . View image in full screen
A small group of Non supporters carry Quebec and Canadian flags as they parade through the streets of Montreal on Oct. 30--. 1995 . Tom Hanson/The Canadian Press
The Parti Québécois is calling for the release of all documents related to an investigation into illegal spending by the “No” campaign ahead of the 1995 Quebec sovereignty referendum.

The investigation in 2006 overseen by retired judge Bernard Grenier found that two federalist organizations — which received millions of dollars in funding from Ottawa — failed to report spending of more than $500,000.

More than 90 witnesses appeared during the 16-month closed-door inquiry and more than 4,500 documents were entered into evidence.

However, Grenier ordered all the evidence — including witness testimony and communication between witnesses and their lawyers — to be permanently sealed.

Trending Now

A motion by PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is scheduled for debate Wednesday in the legislature and would require the government to introduce a bill to declassify all the documents related to the Grenier inquiry.

Story continues below advertisement

The No side won the Oct. 30, 1995, sovereignty referendum by 50.58 per cent — a majority of 54,288 votes.

More on Politics
Parti QuebecoisPQQuebec SovereigntyPaul St-Pierre PlamondonQuebec independencequebec referendum1995 referendumBernard GrenierGrenier inquiryNo campaign Quebec referendum
© 2023 The Canadian Press

