Back-to-school prizes up for grabs as Manitoba RCMP celebrates 150 years in service

Manitoba RCMP launched a contest today, celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Hundreds of back-to-school prizes are up for grabs for children under the age of 14. Each of the 150 prize packs will include items ranging from a backpack to a lunch bag and Stetson-wearing, polar bear stuffed toy. Its items, the RCMP said, would help children start out the next school year.

To enter the giveaway, children are asked to write an email about what the RCMP means to them, including any positive experience they may have had with an officer.

Emails can be sent to DRCMP150-D150GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, and should include the participant’s name, mailing address and phone number.

The contest closes June 30.