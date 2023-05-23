Nearly 10% of B.C. homeowners in 2020 were investor-occupants, eclipsing 4 other provinces

Send this page to someone via email

Statistics Canada says investor-occupants made up almost 10 per cent of homeowners in British Columbia in 2020.

A new report from the agency shows B.C.’s share of investor-occupants, who own a single property with multiple units, including their primary residence, is much higher than in other provinces.

Investor-occupants made up 2.5 per cent of New Brunswick’s homeowners, 1.8 per cent in Nova Scotia, 0.8 per cent in Ontario and 0.7 per cent in Manitoba.

Statistics Canada attributed the high numbers of investor-occupants in B.C. to incremental forms of density, such as single-detached houses with secondary suites or laneway units, duplexes, or triplexes.

About 12.5 per cent of Vancouver owners and 12.2 per cent of Victoria owners were investor-occupants in 2020.

Statistics Canada did not study other provinces.