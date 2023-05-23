Menu

Economy

Nearly 10% of B.C. homeowners in 2020 were investor-occupants, eclipsing 4 other provinces

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2023 2:53 pm
A condo tower under construction is pictured in downtown Vancouver on February 9, 2020. View image in full screen
A condo tower under construction is pictured in downtown Vancouver on February 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Statistics Canada says investor-occupants made up almost 10 per cent of homeowners in British Columbia in 2020.

A new report from the agency shows B.C.’s share of investor-occupants, who own a single property with multiple units, including their primary residence, is much higher than in other provinces.

Investor-occupants made up 2.5 per cent of New Brunswick’s homeowners, 1.8 per cent in Nova Scotia, 0.8 per cent in Ontario and 0.7 per cent in Manitoba.

Click to play video: 'New Federal Foreign Buyers Rules'
New Federal Foreign Buyers Rules

Statistics Canada attributed the high numbers of investor-occupants in B.C. to incremental forms of density, such as single-detached houses with secondary suites or laneway units, duplexes, or triplexes.

About 12.5 per cent of Vancouver owners and 12.2 per cent of Victoria owners were investor-occupants in 2020.

Statistics Canada did not study other provinces.

Statistics CanadaBC HousingBC Real EstateBC Housing MarketBC home investorsforeign home ownership BCforeign investors BCproperty investment
© 2023 The Canadian Press

