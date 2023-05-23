Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2023 11:41 am
The Bay Street financial district is shown in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
The Bay Street financial district is shown in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning, pulled lower by losses in the industrial and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets were also slightly lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 44.70 points at 20,306.36.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 10.46 points at 33,276.12. The S&P 500 index was down 10.22 points at 4,182.41, while the Nasdaq composite was down 20.74 points at 12,700.04.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.07 cents US compared with 74.06 cents US on Friday.

The July crude contract was up 97 cents at US$73.02 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.54 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$8.30 at US$1,968.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down three cents at US$3.65 a pound.

