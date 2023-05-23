Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police respond to careless use of fireworks amid large crowds in Oakville neighbourhood

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 9:46 am
Halton regional police say they had to close some roads in an Oakville, Ont., neighbourhood on May 22, 2023 after a disturbance involving fireworks. View image in full screen
Halton regional police say they had to close some roads in an Oakville, Ont., neighbourhood on May 22, 2023 after a disturbance involving fireworks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One teen was arrested and several others given tickets after fireworks were discharged in the air and at people in an Oakville, Ont., neighbourhood Monday night.

Halton police say the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Victoria Day near Lakeshore Road West and East Street and involved a couple of hundred people.

“Police responded encountering an estimated 200 to 300 youths,” Const. Ryan Anderson told Global News.

“While police were on scene a 15-year-old youth discharged a firework in the direction of officers.”

The youth was charged with assault with a weapon, according to Anderson.

Some nearby roads were closed during the encounter while crowds were dispersed by Halton Regional Police Service officers.

There were no reported injuries and no significant damage to property, say police.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Play educating kids, teens about 1933 Christie Pits Riot in Toronto'
Play educating kids, teens about 1933 Christie Pits Riot in Toronto
OakvilleFireworkshalton policeEast StreetLakeshore Road Westoakville arrestoakville disturbanceoakville fireworksoakville mischief
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers