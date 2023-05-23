Police respond to careless use of fireworks amid large crowds in Oakville neighbourhood

See more sharing options

One teen was arrested and several others given tickets after fireworks were discharged in the air and at people in an Oakville, Ont., neighbourhood Monday night.

Halton police say the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Victoria Day near Lakeshore Road West and East Street and involved a couple of hundred people.

“Police responded encountering an estimated 200 to 300 youths,” Const. Ryan Anderson told Global News.

“While police were on scene a 15-year-old youth discharged a firework in the direction of officers.”

The youth was charged with assault with a weapon, according to Anderson.

Some nearby roads were closed during the encounter while crowds were dispersed by Halton Regional Police Service officers.

There were no reported injuries and no significant damage to property, say police.