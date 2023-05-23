Multiple impaired driving arrests in Kawartha Lakes over long weekend

See more sharing options

OPP in the City of Kawartha Lakes made a number of impaired driving arrests over the Victoria Day long weekend.

The first incident, on Saturday, involved a vehicle that rolled into a ditch in the former Emily Township.

The vehicle ended up on its side, police said.

Officers determined the woman from the City of Kawartha Lakes (Emily Twp.) was impaired.

She was charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs).

Traffic stops

On Sunday, OPP reported two impaired driving arrests following traffic stops.

In one incident, officers conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle in the village of Bobcaygeon. Police determined the driver was impaired.

The 31-year-old man from Bobcaygeon was charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drug).

The vehicle was impounded for seven days. The driver was released and will appear in court in Lindsay at a later date.

In another incident, officers conducted a traffic stop in Kirkfield and launched an impaired driving investigation. Police say the driver refused to provide a breath sample on an alcohol screening device.

The 43-year-old driver, a man from Kirkfield, was charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

His vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Crash into field

On Monday, OPP said a vehicle left the roadway in the former Bexley Twp. and ended up crashing into a field fence.

Police determined the woman driving the vehicle was impaired.

The 48-year-old woman from Oshawa was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drug and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), driving while prohibited, careless driving and taking a vehicle without consent.

The vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

In all four incidents, the drivers were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a later date.