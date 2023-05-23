Incense, electrical issues cause Monday structure fires in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters were called to three structure fires Monday, one of which appears to have been caused by incense left burning.

The first call, just before 4:30 a.m., was at a two-storey, multi-family residence on Lansdowne Avenue. Fire crews were able to get the blaze under control within about 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and the residents were able to safely escape before firefighters arrived. The city’s emergency social services team was at the scene to help displaced residents find a temporary place to stay.

A few hours later, just before 9 a.m., crews were called to Dumfries Place to tackle a fire at a single-family home, which they were also able to extinguish within 20 minutes. No one was injured.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) says the fire appears to have been accidental and caused by an electrical issue.

The third fire was at a three-storey apartment building on Cathedral Avenue, and firefighters responded around 12:40 p.m.

No one was hurt in the blaze, and some residents were helped to temporary accommodations.

The WFPS said the incident appears to have been caused by improper use of incense, and urges Winnipeggers to be careful when burning incense or candles and never leave it unattended.