Alberta election: Advance polls set to open Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Advance polls for the 2023 Alberta election open Tuesday and go until Saturday.

Voters can choose to vote at the advance polls, or they can vote on Monday, May 29.

A person choosing to use the advance polls can vote at any open location. However, if a person chooses to vote on May 29, they will have to go to their assigned voting location. People can find their assigned voting location on the Elections Alberta website.

The advance poll locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A voter can find an open advance polling station by entering their address on the Elections Alberta website.

A person voting must have identification with a full name and physical address. If someone doesn’t have an accepted form of identification then they can prove their identity and address by having another voter vouch for them or by providing an attestation form signed by one of the authorized signatories.

Story continues below advertisement

Any Albertan who is over the age of 18 and is a Canadian citizen is eligible to vote.

In the 2019 provincial election, 696,000 Albertans took advantage of the advance polls.

“The turnout at advance polls was record-breaking, with almost triple the number of votes cast at the advance polls than in the 2015 general election,” said Glen Resler, chief electoral officer.

“With over 696,000 ballots cast provincewide in five days, my appreciation goes out to all the election officers who worked tirelessly to provide so many accessible and convenient voting options for electors.”