Quebec police allege man cut own throat after stealing, crashing 2 cars north of Montreal

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 21, 2023 4:29 pm
A Sûreté du Québec emblem is pictured on an officer in Quebec City, Quebec on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who allegedly slit his own throat as police confronted him after he stole and crashed two cars in less than half an hour.

The agency, known as the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), issued a news release saying the man appeared to have injured himself with an exacto knife at his workplace late Friday morning.

It says the man then fled in a stolen vehicle, which he then drove off the road and abandoned, before stealing another vehicle which he also drove off the road near Ste-Julienne, Que., about 70 kilometres north of Montreal.

He was then confronted by two Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police officers who tried to get him to put down the knife.

The BEI says that’s when he moved the knife to his throat.

It says the provincial police officers tried to revive him and he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

