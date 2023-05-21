Menu

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted May 21, 2023 6:06 pm
A map showing the location of a severe thunderstorm watch (yellow) and a severe thunderstorm warning (red) issued for B.C.'s Southern Interior on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Environment Canada.
A map showing the location of a severe thunderstorm watch (yellow) and a severe thunderstorm warning (red) issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Environment Canada.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Central and South Okanagan areas.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, Environment Canada says its meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

In the Central Okanagan, the expected severe thunderstorm is located 30 kilometres east of Kelowna and is moving northeast at 35 km/h.

In the South Okanagan, the forecast severe thunderstorm is located near Cawston and is moving northeast at 35 km/h. Highway 3 and 3A sections near Cawston, Keremeos, Kaleden will be affected.

Environment Canada warns that large hail can cause damaged or injury.

“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors,” Environment Canada said in the warning.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the Okanagan Valley.

