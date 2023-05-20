Menu

Crime

Two youth facing attempted murder charges after Flying Dust First Nation shooting

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 20, 2023 1:10 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP say a man has died after he was struck by a vehicle and a suspect has been charged. View image in full screen
On May 16, 2023, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Meadow Lake RCMP received a report of a shooting at a residence on Flying Dust First Nation. File / Global News
Two Saskatchewan youth are facing attempted murder charges after a shooting on Flying Dust First Nation.

On May 16, around 2:30 a.m., Meadow Lake RCMP responded to a shooting at a home on the First Nation. When RCMP arrived, they found one injured adult male who was taken to hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said the victim was stable in hospital as of Saturday morning.

The investigation found two males approached the home, and after an altercation, a gun was fired injuring the victim.

The two males then fled the home.

RCMP are now searching for the two individuals.

They have each been charged with one count, attempt murder as well as numerous other offences. They are both wanted on warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP or police service immediately. To submit information anonymously, one can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

