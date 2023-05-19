Menu

Sports

Toronto Marlies cut loose entire coaching staff

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2023 1:35 pm
Laval Rocket goaltender Carey Price poke checks Toronto Marlies' Stefan Noesen during second period American Hockey League action in Montreal, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Marlies won't be renewing the contracts of head coach Greg Moore and assistants A.J. MacLean and John Snowden, the club announced Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz.
Laval Rocket goaltender Carey Price poke checks Toronto Marlies' Stefan Noesen during second period American Hockey League action in Montreal, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Marlies won't be renewing the contracts of head coach Greg Moore and assistants A.J. MacLean and John Snowden, the club announced Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. ryr
TORONTO — The Toronto Marlies won’t be renewing the contracts of head coach Greg Moore and assistants A.J. MacLean and John Snowden, the club announced Friday.

The move by the top affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs came less than 24 hours after the club was eliminated from the American Hockey League playoffs in a three-game sweep by the Rochester Americans.

Moore just finished his fourth season as Marlies’ coach, while MacLean was in his role for the last eight years.

Snowden, meanwhile, had been with the organization for five seasons — three seasons as head coach with the Newfoundland Growlers of the third-tier ECHL and two with the Marlies.

The news came the same day the the Leafs announced they are “parting ways” with general manager Kyle Dubas after five seasons.

“I would like to extend our club’s sincere thanks to our coaching staff for their commitment and contributions to the organization,” said Ryan Hardy, the Leafs assistant GM in charge of minor-league operations. “Our club wishes Greg, A.J., John and their families all the best moving forward.”

 

© 2023 The Canadian Press

