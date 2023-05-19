Manitoba to see ‘pretty nice’ weather over long weekend, with one small caveat

The May long weekend is almost upon us, and if you’re someone who plans to spend the Victoria Day holiday outdoors in Manitoba, Environment Canada says the weather is expected to cooperate.

Meteorologist Brian Luzny told 680 CJOB’s The Start that things are looking good as we enter the weekend — especially compared to what Manitoba has seen during several less-than-ideal long weekends in recent years.

“It’s going to be a pretty nice weekend, with mid-to-high 20s, almost reaching 30 C on Monday,” he said.

“I would expect a few degrees off the highs from the major city centres if you’re in Grand Beach compared to Winnipeg … but with Wasagaming, with Clear Lake, we do try to build that into the forecast, just like Ontario does with the Kenora forecast.”

There is a catch though. Manitoba may have to contend — again — with some hazy conditions over the weekend due to ongoing wildfires to the west in Alberta.

“The only caveat is we’re potentially going to back into some hazy clouds on Saturday, Sunday and Monday,” Luzny said, “but today we’ve got the sunshine — let’s enjoy it.”