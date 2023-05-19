Trent-Severn Waterway opens for 103rd navigation season

Send this page to someone via email

The 103rd navigation season on the Trent-Severn Waterway in central Ontario opened Friday.

Parks Canada officially opened the waterway for boating traffic along lock stations between Trenton and Port Severn.

The waterway reported a record year for overnight mooring in 2022, including a “surge” among international guests.

Parks Canada is offering canoers and kayakers 50 per cent off their seasonal lockage and mooring passes all season long.

Also returning this year is the Lock and Paddle event on Aug. 26. which sees hundreds of kayaks and canoes gather at the Peterborough Lift Lock.

There are also overnight stays available in an oTentik (an all-in-one A-frame tent and cabin), and reservable camping spaces. Bookings can be made online at www.reservations.pc.gc.ca.

Parks Canada advises that due to higher-than-average flows in certain areas this spring, users of the canals are advised to exercise caution.

“Floating debris may be present, and aids to navigation may be off-station as Parks Canada continues to monitor the navigation channels,” Parks Canada stated. “Boaters are also advised to watch their wake and wash near shorelines to avoid damage to docks, boats and property.”

