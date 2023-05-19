Menu

Canada

Trent-Severn Waterway opens for 103rd navigation season

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 11:34 am
The Liftlock Cruises boat travels the Trent-Severn Waterway in Peterborough, Ont., on May 19, 2023, the opening day of the waterway for boating traffic. View image in full screen
The Liftlock Cruises boat travels the Trent-Severn Waterway in Peterborough, Ont., on May 19, 2023, the opening day of the waterway for boating traffic. Tricia Mason/Global News Peterborough
The 103rd navigation season on the Trent-Severn Waterway in central Ontario opened Friday.

Parks Canada officially opened the waterway for boating traffic along lock stations between Trenton and Port Severn.

The waterway reported a record year for overnight mooring in 2022, including a “surge” among international guests.

Parks Canada is offering canoers and kayakers 50 per cent off their seasonal lockage and mooring passes all season long.

Also returning this year is the Lock and Paddle event on Aug. 26. which sees hundreds of kayaks and canoes gather at the Peterborough Lift Lock.

Click to play video: 'Lock and Paddle sees 300+ paddle craft fill the Peterborough Liftlock'
Lock and Paddle sees 300+ paddle craft fill the Peterborough Liftlock

There are also overnight stays available in an oTentik (an all-in-one A-frame tent and cabin), and reservable camping spaces. Bookings can be made online at www.reservations.pc.gc.ca.

Parks Canada advises that due to higher-than-average flows in certain areas this spring, users of the canals are advised to exercise caution.

“Floating debris may be present, and aids to navigation may be off-station as Parks Canada continues to monitor the navigation channels,” Parks Canada stated. “Boaters are also advised to watch their wake and wash near shorelines to avoid damage to docks, boats and property.”

Click to play video: 'Bobcaygeon and Bolsover residents still waiting on swing bridge repairs'
Bobcaygeon and Bolsover residents still waiting on swing bridge repairs

More to come…

Parks CanadaBoatingTrent-Severn WaterwayHigh WaterPeterborough NewsTSWcanalboating seasonBoat TrafficLock And Paddlenavigataion channels
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

