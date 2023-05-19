Here we grow! Garden centres booming for start of season

With some cool nights still expected over the May long weekend, it might still be a bit early to plant sensitive flowers in your garden. But that hasn’t stopped people from preparing.

Owner of Horlings Garden Centre near Lakefield, Ont., Sam Turner said they’ve been busy so far this season.

“It is super busy this year, and it is busier much earlier than it typically is,” said Turner.

“We are moving things at a much higher pace than we usually would, but I think people are anxious to get going because it was so warm in April.”

She said that since the start of the pandemic, she has noticed a younger demographic getting more interested in gardening.

“That under-35 demographic, I have seen a substantial increase,” said Turner.

“I think maybe it was because they were forced at home, so they were figuring out other things to do.”

She said a lot of people are also becoming more interested in growing their own fruit and vegetables.

“And then also the cost of living has substantially gone up as well, so we are seeing a lot more people wanting to grow from home. Fruit plants, bushes, things like that have been popular,” she added.

Peterborough master gardener Mary-Jane Pilgrim said gardening also offers mental health benefits, which she said a lot of people found during the pandemic.

“You just lose all of your stress and you come out here and putter around and it is so satisfying because look at what you can grow,” she said.

She said with the recent frost in the forecast it is still too early to plant your annual flowers but now is the time to focus on what you are taking out of your garden, rather than what you are putting in.

“What you want to do right now is watch for weeds. If you get them early it is way less painful if you get them late,” said Pilgrim.

And once the season gets going, Pilgrim said a good tip for choosing plants is to frequent the garden store or attend plant sales throughout the summer.

“If you have a budget, split that into different weeks and every two weeks, if you buy something that is flowering then by the end of the season, you’ll have something that flowers every two weeks.”

Back at Horlings, Turner said if you’re still in doubt, they are there to help you decide.

“Take a picture, then you can bring it in and show it to us and be sure to know how much sun and that will dictate what we will advise you,” she said.

She said this year, Horlings is celebrating 60 years in operation in the region and Turner, who recently purchased the business, said she is looking forward to continuing the local garden tradition.

“It feels amazing because I am getting to continue the legacy of the Horlings family.”