Health

N.S. boasting doctor recruitment success but number of residents without doctor also growing

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2023 12:21 pm
Nova Scotia doctor waitlist to get data upgrade after move to Action for Health website
Nova Scotia’s health minister announced the Need a Family Practice Registry report is moving locations to its Action for Health website. As Megan King reports, the move looks to allow more access to data and resources, as the primary care waitlist reaches more than 140,000 Nova Scotians. – Apr 14, 2023
The Nova Scotia government is boasting that the number of doctors in the province continues to grow thanks to its recruiting efforts.

But its own online statistics show the number of residents without a doctor is also growing.

Between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, there were 168 new doctors who started practising in the province — but the net gain was only 86 physicians.

Between June 1, 2022, and May 1, 2023, the number of Nova Scotians who have registered to find a doctor had risen from 94,855 to 145,003 — an increase of 52 per cent on a trend line that has always pointed upward.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Michelle Thompson says the government has introduced measures to recruit more doctors.

They include working with regulators to make it easier for physicians from other jurisdictions to practise in Nova Scotia, and conducting international recruitment drives.

“Working together we continue to showcase Nova Scotia as a great place to live, work and raise a family,” Thompson said in a statement. “We know that there is still much to do but our hard work is starting to see results.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2023.

More on Health
Doctor ShortageNS HealthNova Scotia Doctorsdoctor recruitmentphysician shortageNS Doctor ShortageNS DoctorsNS doctor recruitmentNS physican shortage
© 2023 The Canadian Press

