Canada

Nova Scotia premier announces plan to build new school for francophone students

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2023 11:44 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: May 18'
Global News Morning Halifax: May 18
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has announced the construction of a new school for francophone students on the province’s Eastern Shore.

The new school, to be completed by September 2027, will replace Ecole des Beaux-Marais, which was built in 1950 and currently serves the area from Lake Echo to Ship Harbour.

Houston issued a statement saying the Education Department will work with the community to design the school and choose its location.

The school will be part of the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial and serve students from pre-primary to Grade 8.

The Department of Public Works will issue a tender for the design once the site selection process has been completed.

Marcel Cottreau, president of the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial, said the new school will offer students a rich, high-quality educational experience in a new, modern building.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

