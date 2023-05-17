B.C. weather: Hot spell sets 9 more daily records

More daily temperature records were set in B.C. on Tuesday, nearly all in the Interior, as the province again basked in sunshine and hot weather.
Since Saturday, temperatures have consistently been hovering above 30 C across many regions.
On Sunday, for example, 33 daily records were set, with Lytton and Chilliwack both reaching 35.9 C. On Monday, 37 records were set, with Lytton topping the charts at 36.5 C.
Just nine records were set on Tuesday, with Cache Creek / Ashcroft being the nation’s hot spot at 36.4 C.
The record-setting trend is likely to end on Wednesday, though, as wildfire smoke from northern B.C. that drifted into the Interior has slightly cooled temperatures.
Below are the records that were set on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Blue River
- Preliminary new record: 32.4 C
- Old record: 30.0 C, set in 2006
Cache Creek / Ashcroft
- Preliminary new record: 36.4 C
- Old record: 31.5 C, set in 2021
Dease Lake
- Preliminary new record: 26.7 C
- Old record: 24.8 C, set in 1993
Kamloops
- Preliminary new record: 33.8 C
- Old record: 32.1 C, set in 2008
Forecast calls for worsening air quality
Lillooet
- Preliminary new record: 33.9 C
- Old record: 33.3 C, set in 1925
Pemberton
- Preliminary new record: 33.1 C
- Old record: 32.1 C, set in 2006
Puntzi Mountain
- Preliminary new record: 31.7 C
- Old record: 30.1 C, set in 2006
Smithers
- Preliminary new record: 29.5 C
- Old record: 26.7 C, set in 2006
Yoho Park
- Preliminary new record: 25.7 C
- Old record: 25.3 C, set in 2006
