B.C. weather: Hot spell sets 9 more daily records

More daily temperature records were set in B.C. on Tuesday, nearly all in the Interior, as the province again basked in sunshine and hot weather.

Since Saturday, temperatures have consistently been hovering above 30 C across many regions.

On Sunday, for example, 33 daily records were set, with Lytton and Chilliwack both reaching 35.9 C. On Monday, 37 records were set, with Lytton topping the charts at 36.5 C.

B.C. evening weather forecast: May 16

Just nine records were set on Tuesday, with Cache Creek / Ashcroft being the nation’s hot spot at 36.4 C.

The record-setting trend is likely to end on Wednesday, though, as wildfire smoke from northern B.C. that drifted into the Interior has slightly cooled temperatures.

Below are the records that were set on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Blue River

Preliminary new record: 32.4 C

Old record: 30.0 C, set in 2006

Cache Creek / Ashcroft

Preliminary new record: 36.4 C

Old record: 31.5 C, set in 2021

Dease Lake

Preliminary new record: 26.7 C

Old record: 24.8 C, set in 1993

Kamloops

Preliminary new record: 33.8 C

Old record: 32.1 C, set in 2008

Forecast calls for worsening air quality

Lillooet

Preliminary new record: 33.9 C

Old record: 33.3 C, set in 1925

Pemberton

Preliminary new record: 33.1 C

Old record: 32.1 C, set in 2006

Puntzi Mountain

Preliminary new record: 31.7 C

Old record: 30.1 C, set in 2006

Smithers

Preliminary new record: 29.5 C

Old record: 26.7 C, set in 2006

Yoho Park

Preliminary new record: 25.7 C

Old record: 25.3 C, set in 2006