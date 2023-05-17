Menu

Weather

B.C. weather: Hot spell sets 9 more daily records

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 8:38 pm
Cache Creek, B.C., was the nation’s hot spot on Tuesday, having reached 36.4 C. View image in full screen
Cache Creek, B.C., was the nation’s hot spot on Tuesday, having reached 36.4 C. DriveBC
More daily temperature records were set in B.C. on Tuesday, nearly all in the Interior, as the province again basked in sunshine and hot weather.

Since Saturday, temperatures have consistently been hovering above 30 C across many regions.

On Sunday, for example, 33 daily records were set, with Lytton and Chilliwack both reaching 35.9 C. On Monday, 37 records were set, with Lytton topping the charts at 36.5 C.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: May 16'
B.C. evening weather forecast: May 16

Just nine records were set on Tuesday, with Cache Creek / Ashcroft being the nation’s hot spot at 36.4 C.

The record-setting trend is likely to end on Wednesday, though, as wildfire smoke from northern B.C. that drifted into the Interior has slightly cooled temperatures.

Below are the records that were set on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Blue River

  • Preliminary new record: 32.4 C
  • Old record: 30.0 C, set in 2006

Cache Creek / Ashcroft

  • Preliminary new record: 36.4 C
  • Old record: 31.5 C, set in 2021

Dease Lake

  • Preliminary new record: 26.7 C
  • Old record: 24.8 C, set in 1993

Kamloops

  • Preliminary new record: 33.8 C
  • Old record: 32.1 C, set in 2008
Click to play video: 'Forecast calls for worsening air quality'
Forecast calls for worsening air quality

Lillooet

  • Preliminary new record: 33.9 C
  • Old record: 33.3 C, set in 1925

Pemberton

  • Preliminary new record: 33.1 C
  • Old record: 32.1 C, set in 2006

Puntzi Mountain

  • Preliminary new record: 31.7 C
  • Old record: 30.1 C, set in 2006

Smithers

  • Preliminary new record: 29.5 C
  • Old record: 26.7 C, set in 2006

Yoho Park

  • Preliminary new record: 25.7 C
  • Old record: 25.3 C, set in 2006
Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 16'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 16
Environment CanadaBC weatherBC Interiorsouthern interiorHeat WaveHeatTemperature RecordsBC temperature recordsdaily temperature recordsdaily records
