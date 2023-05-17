Man dead after falling 50 feet from tree in Oro-Medonte: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is dead after falling out of a tree in Oro-Medonte, Ont., police say.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on Wednesday, just after 1 p.m., emergency officials were dispatched to a home on Huronwoods Drive.

Police said an arborist fell approximately 50 feet out of a tree.

Officers said the arborist, a 45-year-old man from Springwater Township, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour, the OPP’s forensic identification services and the coroner have been contacted and are investigating.