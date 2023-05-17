Menu

Canada

Man dead after falling 50 feet from tree in Oro-Medonte: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 5:48 pm
The man who died was identified as a 45-year-old from Springwater Township.
The man who died was identified as a 45-year-old from Springwater Township. OPP/Twitter
One person is dead after falling out of a tree in Oro-Medonte, Ont., police say.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on Wednesday, just after 1 p.m., emergency officials were dispatched to a home on Huronwoods Drive.

Police said an arborist fell approximately 50 feet out of a tree.

Officers said the arborist, a 45-year-old man from Springwater Township, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Trending Now

The Ontario Ministry of Labour, the OPP’s forensic identification services and the coroner have been contacted and are investigating.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceOro-MedonteSpringwater TownshipArboristman dead falling from treeman falls from treeopp man dead
