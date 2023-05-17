Peterborough Petes watch party set for May 19 at Quaker Foods City Square

Send this page to someone via email

Fans of the Peterborough Petes can cheer together at Quaker Foods City Square in downtown Peterborough, Ont., on Friday as the team continues its bid for an Ontario Hockey League championship.

The City of Peterborough is providing financial support to the Downtown Business Improvement Area to host a free community watch party at the downtown urban park on Charlotte Street on Friday, May 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. — rain or shine.

Airing on a 16-foot screen at the park, fans can watch their beloved Petes battle in Game 5 of the OHL championship against the host London Knights. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

The evening will also offer face-painting and a small vendors market with grab-and-go snacks such as popcorn, candy, mini-pies and tacos.

The Petes currently lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 with Game 4 on Wednesday night at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. The winner of the series advances to the Canadian Hockey League’s Memorial Cup championship.

“Peterborough and the Kawarthas have been showing their maroon and white pride as the Petes make another historic playoff run, and our organization is very excited that Quaker Foods City Square will be a home for the many passionate community members that want to gather to cheer on their Petes,” stated Burton Lee, the Petes’ executive director of business operations.

The downtown urban park will be the host of any remaining Petes’ road games throughout the playoffs, potentially on Game 7 on Monday, May 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

“As the DBIA looks for fun and unique ways to animate the new Quaker Foods City Square in the downtown, we are excited to explore what public screening events can look like,” said Terry Guiel, executive director of the Downtown Business Improvement Area.

“Thanks to our wonderful partnership with the City of Peterborough and the Peterborough Petes, we are able to bring our community together as we collectively celebrate this special moment in Peterborough sports history.

“We can’t wait to bring fans into the heart of our downtown to cheer on our hometown team for the final leg of the playoffs. Go Petes Go!”

Fans are asked to bring their own chairs, and dress for the weather. Super fans are encouraged to wear their team colours proudly.

“Let’s cheer on our hometown Peterborough Petes in the OHL Championship series,” said Coun. Lesley Parnell, chairperson of the city’s arenas, parks and recreation portfolio.

“They’ve already given their fans and our community an incredible run in the playoffs and there’s more edge-of-your seat excitement to come in these finals. The city is thrilled to partner with the Downtown Business Improvement Area to host a community viewing party in Quaker Foods City Square so that we can cheer on our Petes together.”

The community watch party is organized by The Boro and the DBIA in partnership with the City of Peterborough and Peterborough Petes.