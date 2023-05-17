Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police called to Kitchener high school after bomb hoax discovered on social media

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 2:39 pm
File: St. Mary's High School in Kitchener. View image in full screen
File: St. Mary's High School in Kitchener. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police were called to a Kitchener high school on Wednesday morning to investigate a bomb hoax found on social media.

A spokesperson for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board said school officials discovered a message on social media that said a bomb had been found at St. Mary’s High School on Block Line Road.

The author of the message claimed it was “satire,” although it is unclear if they understand the meaning of the word.

“Waterloo Regional Police were consulted and while the statement that was posted is false, the school chose to use this incident as an opportunity to practice their bomb threat protocols,” the spokesperson for the board told Global News in an email.

“The safety, security and wellbeing of students, staff and visitors is always WCDSB’s top priority, and all threats – however framed – are taken very seriously.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

They went on to note that the message was a “dangerous and serious crime.”

The spokesperson also noted: “It’s really important for the Waterloo Region community to understand that making a threat of violence against a school – regardless of the context – is not funny or clever.”

The board says they are still looking to discover who posted the initial message and are asking anyone with information to call police.

More on Crime
Waterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeWaterlooWaterloo Catholic District School BoardWCDSBbomb hoaxSt. Mary's High School Kitchenerkitchener high schoolSt. Mary's High SchoolBomb Hoax Kitchener high school
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers