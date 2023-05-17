Saskatoon Circle Drive collision shuts down commute between Taylor and 8th streets

Circle Drive northbound in Saskatoon is closed off Wednesday morning from Taylor Street to 8th Street due to a vehicle collision.
The City of Saskatoon said crews are working to assess the damage to the median pole base and restore traffic flow.
It added that message boards are in place, and an alternative route is Circle Drive West.
More to come…
