Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon Circle Drive collision shuts down commute between Taylor and 8th streets

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 11:01 am
Circle Drive northbound is shut down Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Circle Drive northbound is shut down Wednesday morning. Global News/ Devon Latchuk
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Circle Drive northbound in Saskatoon is closed off Wednesday morning from Taylor Street to 8th Street due to a vehicle collision.

The City of Saskatoon said crews are working to assess the damage to the median pole base and restore traffic flow.

It added that message boards are in place, and an alternative route is Circle Drive West.

Circle Drive northbound is shut down Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Circle Drive northbound is shut down Wednesday morning. Global News/ Devon Latchuk
Circle Drive northbound is shut down Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Circle Drive northbound is shut down Wednesday morning. Global News/ Devon Latchuk

More to come…

Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Canada
Saskatoon NewsCollisionTrafficCity of SaskatoonVehicleDamageCircle Drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers