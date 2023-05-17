Over $40,000, jewelry stolen in break-in at Guelph home

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police say more than $40,000 worth of cash and jewelry has been stolen following a break-in at a south-end home.

Investigators said they responded to a house near Edinburgh and Kortright roads on Tuesday night.

They said when the property owner got home, he found his bedroom ransacked and a small safe missing.

Cash, jewelry and a gold bar were reportedly inside the safe and it had a value of more than $40,000.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.