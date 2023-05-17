Menu

Share

Crime

Over $40,000, jewelry stolen in break-in at Guelph home

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 11:29 am
Over $40,000, jewelry stolen in break-in at Guelph home
Guelph police
Guelph police say more than $40,000 worth of cash and jewelry has been stolen following a break-in at a south-end home.

Investigators said they responded to a house near Edinburgh and Kortright roads on Tuesday night.

They said when the property owner got home, he found his bedroom ransacked and a small safe missing.

Trending Now

Cash, jewelry and a gold bar were reportedly inside the safe and it had a value of more than $40,000.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.

