Over $40,000, jewelry stolen in break-in at Guelph home

Guelph police say more than $40,000 worth of cash and jewelry has been stolen following a break-in at a south-end home.
Investigators said they responded to a house near Edinburgh and Kortright roads on Tuesday night.
They said when the property owner got home, he found his bedroom ransacked and a small safe missing.
Cash, jewelry and a gold bar were reportedly inside the safe and it had a value of more than $40,000.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.
