Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, May 17

Careless smoking concerns, Metric Design explains conceptual design and tasty treats at Homestead Ice Cream.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, May 17, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Fire Department urges caution when disposing of smoking materials

Careless smoking and the improper disposal of smoking material can lead to unintended consequences.

Saskatoon fire marshal Brian Conway says using potted plants as an ashtray can start a fire, as can throwing them out of moving vehicles.

Conway explains the best ways to dispose of smoking material in this interview with Chris Carr.

Exploring conceptual design in Décor and Design

There are three phases that go into design, the first phase being the conceptual design.

Amy Schauss from Metric Design says that involves spending time with the client to create ideas to kick-start the project.

Schauss goes into further detail about conceptual design in this Décor and Design segment.

Tasty treats at Homestead Ice Cream in Experience Saskatoon

It’s a longtime staple in Saskatoon to help cool off in the summer heat while enjoying a tasty treat.

Emily-May Simmonds heads to Homestead Ice Cream in Experience Saskatoon to get the lowdown on what goes into making their ice cream and how they chose their flavours.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, May 17

Wildfire smoke moves in — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Wednesday, May 17, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

