Reported dog attacks at Toronto school yard prompt warning to parents, guardians

Parents of children at a Toronto school are being warned after reports of dog attacks in the school yard.
A letter sent to parents and guardians at Rawlinson Community School in St. Clair West Village warned attacks out of school hours ranged from mild to “very severe in nature.”
Parents were told that some in the local community were apparently using the school yard as an unofficial off-leash dog park on evenings and weekends.
“I would like to urge all families to exercise extreme caution when in the vicinity of the school yard outside of school hours,” the Toronto District School Board letter said, adding that some of the incidents had been reported to Toronto police and animal services.
Global News reached out to Toronto police for further information.
