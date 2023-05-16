Menu

Canada

Ban on open burning in Southern Interior to start this week

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 8:07 pm
The province of B.C. has announced Category 2 and 3 open-burning bans for the Kamloops Fire Centre. View image in full screen
The province of B.C. has announced Category 2 and 3 open-burning bans for the Kamloops Fire Centre. Contributed
Open burning bans in the Kamloops Fire Centre will start later this week.

At noon on Thursday, Category 2 and 3 open fires will be prohibited throughout B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Those two fires are much larger than campfires, which are still currently allowed in the region. Campfires can be no larger than half a metre in height and half a metre in width.

“This prohibition is being enacted to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety,” said the Ministry of Public Safety.

A Category 2 open fire can be one or two piles that measure up to two metres in height and three metres in width, or stubble or grass being burned that doesn’t exceed 0.2 of a hectare.

A Category 3 open fire, in three or more piles, exceeds two metres in height and three meters in width; has one or more windrows exceeding 200 metres in length or 15 metres in width; or is grass or stubble exceeding 0.2 of a hectare.

The open-burning prohibition will remain in effect until noon on Oct. 13, 2023, or until the order is rescinded.

Anyone conducting Category 2 or Category 3 open fires within the region must extinguish those fires by noon on Thursday.

The ministry also noted that fireworks, sky lanterns, binary exploding targets, burn barrels or burn cages, and air-curtain burners are also prohibited.

The prohibitions apply to all public and private land within the Kamloops Fire Centre jurisdiction.

The ministry also said anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued:

  • A ticket for $1,150
  • Required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000
  • Or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.
“If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire,” said the ministry, “the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.”

As mentioned, the current prohibition does not include campfires or cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

More information on the types of open burning is available online.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

