‘Cover up plants’: Frost warning issued for large section of Ontario by Environment Canada

Ontario gardeners beware, Environment Canada says it is going to be a chilly one Tuesday night.

The agency has issued a frost warning for a portion of the province that stretches from Waterloo Region to Cornwall, going as far north as Sault Ste. Marie and North Bay.

The warning does not include Toronto, Mississauga and Peel but does include most of the rest of the 905, the Kingston area and Barrie.

It says that the affected areas could see temperatures fall to near the freezing mark while some of the region could see frost overnight on Wednesday as well.

“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas,” the warning read. “Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.