Moncton therapist helps people cope with the loss of their pets

A Moncton, N.B., therapist is helping people manage the deep sense of despair that comes with losing a pet.

Stacey Van Wart is a social worker and therapist in Moncton who counsels people in her private practice. But she also helps people mourn the loss of their pets. She said that “grief is grief” and the feeling is no different for the loss of an animal or human.

“They love you unconditionally, and I think that is something, as a human being, it is so fulfilling and comforting,” said Van Wart.

Van Wart, also a dog owner, said the loss of the routine that comes with pet friendships is very real.

“In that routine there was needs that were met in that routine and now you have to figure out what is my new routine going to be.”

Story continues below advertisement

She said talking out those feelings with a therapist can help people develop a new routine and move forward to find peace and healing.

It’s been six weeks since Natasha Ostaff lost her beloved Doberman, Lexie, and she sought help to cope with the loss from Van Wart.

“Loss of a pet is like loss of a loved one. It is extremely difficult,” said Ostaff.

Struggling to manage the sense of loss that comes with losing her best friend and confidante, her reason to get up in the morning, Ostaff said she decided to do some research to find out what resources were out there to help people manage the loss of a pet.

“You think of therapy more for the loss of a loved one and of course that is important,” she said.

She said therapy helped her to reconcile the loss in a positive way. She said it also helped her realize that it is OK to open her heart to a new fur baby.

“I am going to be getting a puppy this weekend and just busy now preparing for puppy,” she said.

Replacing Lexie would be impossible, she said, but speaking to a therapist helped her dissolve any guilt about moving forward, she hopes, with Lexie’s blessing.

Story continues below advertisement

“She knew how much we bonded and needed each other and she knows that I could not move forward without something similar.”