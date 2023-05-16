Winning contract bid forces Saskatoon SPCA out of pound

Send this page to someone via email

Beginning in 2024, Saskatoon’s pound will be under new management.

The Saskatoon Animal Control Agency (SACA) will take over the current building in January, forcing the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) out.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t get the contract because we think we’re the best organization to do that in Saskatoon,” SPCA executive director Fred Dyck said after they lost the contract to SACA. “But at the same time, the SPCA services, that is our core responsibility and that’s what we’re most excited about doing.”

About 35 per cent of the SPCA’s responsibilities will be handed over to SACA through the pound.

Over the last few years, the SPCA has been struggling to cover the costs of the pound service contract without having to use some of its own funding.

The city gave the SPCA a one-time payment of $95,000 in 2023 to operate the pound service contract through 2023 but did not promise additional funding for 2024.

Until the transfer of the pound to SACA, operations will continue as normal, in which the Saskatoon pound holds an animal for 96 hours, feeding and providing for it, while they wait for its owner to come and claim it. After the 96-hour window has passed, ownership of the animal transfers to the SPCA and they put it up for adoption if the animal is fit.

“We would still like to be a vehicle for some of those animals having great outcomes if don’t get redeemed,” said Dyck, adding that he doesn’t know if the pound operations will be similar next year.

The SPCA will continue advocating for animal rights and running adoptions and foster programs.