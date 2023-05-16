Menu

Fire

Wildfires raging through Western Canada as hot, dry weather persists

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2023 1:19 pm
Wildfire smoke and the western heatwave
Global's chief meteorologist, Anthony Farnell, breaks down the scorching heat dome that's lingering over much of western Canada and how it's playing a role in the devastating wildfires ravaging in British Columbia and Alberta. He also explains when when relief from the extreme weather conditions may be on the horizon
Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue as wildfires throughout Western Canada have forced thousands of evacuations and air quality warnings due to smoke as far east as northern Ontario.

Roughly 2,500 people are fighting the fires throughout Alberta and 25 of 88 active wildfires are considered out of control.

Wildfires have also been a concern for Alberta’s neighbours, including the Northwest Territories, where the K’atl’odeeche First Nation and town of Hay River, about 120 kilometres from the Alberta boundary, are under evacuation orders.

A convoy of vehicles was allowed to leave a northern Saskatchewan village early this morning after Buffalo Narrows issued a mandatory evacuation order.

In British Columbia, the City of Fort St. John, about 200 kilometres northwest of Grand Prairie, Alta., also issued an evacuation alert for its roughly 21,000 residents in response to a wildfire that’s more than 130 square kilometres in size.

The British Columbia Wildfire Service hopes calmer winds in the province’s northeast will give it some reprieve to assess the blazes.

