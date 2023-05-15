Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

New Mexico mass shooting: At least 4 dead including suspect, more wounded

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 15, 2023 4:00 pm
breaking news View image in full screen
Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

At least three people were dead and multiple others wounded Monday after a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, police said, and schools citywide were put on lockdown.

“There are multiple civilian victims,” Farmington police reported via Facebook, adding that one suspect “was confronted and killed on scene.”

Two officers were shot including a member of the city police and one with the New Mexico State Police, the message said. Both were reported to be in stable condition at San Juan Regional Medical Center.

“The suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time,” police said, adding that city, San Juan County and state police were involved.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of Brookside Park, and all city schools were placed on what officials called “preventative lockdown.” Three nearby schools remained on emergency lockdown.

Story continues below advertisement

An official at the San Juan County sheriff’s office, Megan Mitchell, called the incident “an open and active ongoing investigation.” Mitchell said she did not immediately have more information.

Federal agents from Phoenix were headed to Farmington, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter.

Trending Now

Farmington is a city of nearly 50,000 residents in northwestern New Mexico, near the Four Corners region. It serves a modern-day trading post to the adjacent Navajo Nation and is a supply line and bedroom community to the region’s oil and natural gas industry.

Click to play video: '‘This is a crisis’: White House urges Congress to act after latest Texas shooting'
‘This is a crisis’: White House urges Congress to act after latest Texas shooting
ShootingMass ShootingNew Mexicous mass shootingNew Mexico ShootingFarmingtonFarmington mass shootingFarmington policeFarmington police shootingFarmington shootingnew mexico mass shooting
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers