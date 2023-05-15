Menu

Canada

Fatal multi-vehicle collision in Oxford County kills London, Ont. resident

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 8:02 am
Police lights at night. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images
A London, Ont., resident is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Oxford County on Saturday afternoon.

A three-vehicle collision on Highway 19 north of Sweaburg Road in Southwest Oxford Township was reported to the OPP just before 3 p.m.

The crash involved an SUV with one occupant, a motor vehicle with one occupant, and a minivan with five occupants, police said.

The driver of the motor vehicle, a 32-year-old London resident, was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead, police said. The five occupants of the minivan were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was reportedly uninjured.

The crash is under investigation by the OPP. Anyone with information or video can contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

