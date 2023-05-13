Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. politics: NDP names candidate in byelection for Horgan’s vacant seat

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2023 7:18 pm
File photo of former B.C. Premier John Horgan, who resigned his seat on March 31, 2023, for health reasons. His seat will remain vacant until a byelection is held. View image in full screen
File photo of former B.C. Premier John Horgan, who resigned his seat on March 31, 2023, for health reasons. His seat will remain vacant until a byelection is held. Dirk Meissner / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s New Democrats have formally named the head of a Victoria-area school board as their candidate in an upcoming byelection to fill the seat once held by former Premier John Horgan.

The NDP says Sooke School District chair Ravi Parmar will carry the party banner in the race to represent the riding of Langford-Juan de Fuca.

It issued a release saying Parmar oversaw the largest expansion in the board’s history while working alongside Horgan, who stepped down as premier last year and officially resigned his legislature seat in March.

Click to play video: 'John Horgan takes final step to end career at B.C. legislature'
John Horgan takes final step to end career at B.C. legislature

Parmar says he worked with Horgan as a student activist while attending Belmont Secondary during the reign of the B.C. Liberal Party, which has since rebranded as BC United.

Story continues below advertisement

Parmar says he’s “honoured” to be nominated and follow in the footsteps of Horgan, whom he calls a “friend and mentor.”

Trending Now

BC United named Elena Lawson, a parent advocating for children with autism, as its candidate earlier this month.

Elections BC says the province has two pending byelections, one for Langford-Juan de Fuca, which must be called by the end of September, and Vancouver-Mount Pleasant, which must be called by mid-October.

Click to play video: 'Looming changes to B.C. political landscape'
Looming changes to B.C. political landscape
politicsBC politicsJohn HorganBC NDPBC UnitedBC byelectionLangford Juan de FucaElena LawsonLangford Juan de Fuca byelectionRavi Parmer
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers