Crime

2 injured in targeted home invasion in Tsawwassen

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 13, 2023 3:15 pm
Delta police are investigating a home invasion in Tsawwassen. View image in full screen
Delta police are investigating a home invasion in Tsawwassen. Credit: Delta Police
Two people were transported to hospital after being assaulted in a targeted home invasion on B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

Delta police said officers were called for a welfare check on Friday at a home on Cormorant Drive.

Lower Mainland RCMP shutdown large scale ‘fraud factory’

When officers arrived, they found two people with injuries at the residence.

Early indicators have investigators believing the home was specifically targeted.

No information regarding suspects has been released.

Anyone that has information, including dashboard camera or CCTV footage from Wednesday, May 10, to Friday, May 12, in and around Cormorant Drive is asked to contact the Delta police at 604-946-4411.

Delta police said no other information is being provided at this time.

IHIT investigates discovery of body in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood
