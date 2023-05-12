Menu

Share

Canada

Rattlesnake Hill wildfire in Kal Lake Provincial Park deemed held

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 7:17 pm
Smoke rises from a wildfire in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park on Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from a wildfire in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park on Friday afternoon. Global News
Two new wildfires in the Okanagan on Friday afternoon were quickly actioned by BC Wildfire crews.

One fire happened in the North Okanagan, in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, around six kilometres south of Vernon.

The fire, located on Rattlesnake Point, not far from Cosens Bay and Turtles Head Point, was discovered at 2:17 p.m.

Two hours later, at 4:46 p.m., the small blaze — listed at 0.4 hectares — was considered to be held.

BC Wildfire said ground personnel were quickly on scene, as were crews from the Coldstream Fire Department. Air tankers were also called in to battle the blaze.

It’s suspected of being human-caused.

 

The Central Okanagan was the site of the second wildfire: Along the Okanagan Connector, well north of Peachland and west of Westbank.

Located along Venner Creek, the fire was discovered at 2:27 p.m., but was deemed to be held at 4 p.m., with ground crews also quickly on scene.

BC Wildfire says the fire is suspected to be human-caused.

Okanagancentral okanaganWildfireNorth OkanaganBC wildfiresBC Interiorsouthern interiorOkanagan ConnectorOKANAGAN WILDFIRESkalamalka lake provincial parkBC Interior WildfiresKal Lake Park wildfireRattlesnake Hill wildfireVeneer Creek wildfire
