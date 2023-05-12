Menu

Canada

Evacuation alert in Okanagan Falls for possible flooding rescinded

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 6:38 pm
A map showing the evacuation alert for Okanagan Falls, B.C., that was rescinded on Friday. View image in full screen
A map showing the evacuation alert for Okanagan Falls, B.C., that was rescinded on Friday. RDOS
An evacuation alert affecting parts of Okanagan Falls has been rescinded.

Issued on May 5 for possible flooding, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen cancelled the alert on Friday morning.

In all, 75 properties in Electoral Area D, near Shuttleworth Creek, were placed on evacuation alert.

Several Okanagan Falls properties remain on evacuation alert

However, the RDOS did note that the evacuation alert could be reissued if conditions along the creek change.

Currently, most of B.C. is under a weather alert for hot temperatures this weekend.

Environment Canada is predicting temperatures to reach the low-to-mid 30s, with daytime highs being 10-15 C above seasonal values and overnight lows being 5-10 C above normal.

Those hot temperatures will increase snowpack melting, with localized flooding possible due to high stream-flow levels.

Woman dies after falling into West Kelowna creek
