Sports

Toronto FC hands permanent bans to four supporters after violence at BMO Field

By Neil Davidson The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2023 4:18 pm
Toronto FC has handed four supporters a permanent ban in the wake of violence in the stands at Tuesday’s Canadian Championship loss to CF Montreal.

All four have been “immediately and permanently banned” from all MLSE facilities, without an ability to apply for reinstatement in the future.

The MLS club said more people could face sanctions, given the investigation is ongoing and preliminary findings showed “multiple fans” had violated the stadiums’ code of conduct.

Tuesday’s game, won 2-1 by Montreal, was marred by several incidents in the stands.

There were fights involving some travelling Montreal fans in their perch in the north corner of the east stand. One video showed several people brawling at the top of the stand.

Following the final whistle, Toronto midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye had to be restrained on the field from going after some abusive TFC fans in the south stand. Video posted on social media showed a fan throwing a megaphone on the field in Kaye’s direction.

SoccerToronto FCBMO FieldmlseCF Montrealfans bannedsoccer fan fights
© 2023 The Canadian Press

