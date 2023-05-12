Police seek suspect in connection with Bradford sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s South Simcoe Police Service is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect following a reported sexual assault in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

On Thursday, May 11, at around 11:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a sexual assault on the east sidewalk of West Park Avenue near the Miller Park Avenue intersection.

Police say a woman walking with children southbound on West Park was grabbed by an unknown male.

The woman reportedly pushed the suspect away, went home and called police. She did not suffer any physical injuries.

According to police, the suspect left the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as male, 16-18 years old with thin build, approximately five-foot-eight to five-foot-10. He had no facial hair, had very short hair (almost shaved head), and was wearing a blue T-shirt, dark knee-length shorts and sneakers and carried a black backpack.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information, security/dash camera video is asked to contact Det. Const. Raymond at 905-775-3311, extension #1027.