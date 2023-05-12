Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspect in connection with Bradford sexual assault

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 4:44 pm
Body-Worn Camera on South Simcoe Police officer in May 2022 View image in full screen
Body-Worn Camera on South Simcoe Police officer in May 2022. Handout/South Simcoe police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s South Simcoe Police Service is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect following a reported sexual assault in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

On Thursday, May 11, at around 11:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a sexual assault on the east sidewalk of West Park Avenue near the Miller Park Avenue intersection.

Police say a woman walking with children southbound on West Park was grabbed by an unknown male.

The woman reportedly pushed the suspect away, went home and called police. She did not suffer any physical injuries.

According to police, the suspect left the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as male, 16-18 years old with thin build, approximately five-foot-eight to five-foot-10. He had no facial hair, had very short hair (almost shaved head), and was wearing a blue T-shirt, dark knee-length shorts and sneakers and carried a black backpack.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information, security/dash camera video is asked to contact Det. Const. Raymond at 905-775-3311, extension #1027.

Click to play video: 'Whitby restaurant owner faces more alleged sexual assault charges'
Whitby restaurant owner faces more alleged sexual assault charges
Sexual AssaultAssaultSouth Simcoe PoliceTown of Bradford West GwillimburyWest Park AvenueMiller Park AvenueSexual assault Bradford West Gwillimbury
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers