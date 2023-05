Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP made an arrest in the homicide of a 63-year-old woman in Little Grand Rapids on May 4.

Roy Dunsford Jr. is in custody facing a charge of second-degree murder and will appear in a Winnipeg court.

A second man, 35, who was arrested at the scene alongside Dunsford, was released without being charged.

RCMP continue to investigate.