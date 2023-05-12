Boil-water advisory issued for Thompson, Man. Residents advised on safe use

Send this page to someone via email

A boil-water advisory was declared for Thompson, Man., this week and residents are being advised to follow safety measures before drinking water or using it for cooking.

The province declared the advisory on May 10 after routine monitoring of the treated water supply indicated a failure in the treatment process that enabled poorly treated water to enter the distribution system.

Residents are advised to boil water for at least one minute before using it for cooking or drinking. Water used for washing, flushing or showering does not need to be boiled.

The advisory is in place until further notice and will “remain in effect until the water supplied by this water system no longer presents a risk to public health,” provincial officials said.

The use of bottled water or an alternate and safe water supply can be used if boiling is not practical.

Story continues below advertisement

Further information on boil-water advisories can be found here.