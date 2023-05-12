Menu

Health

Boil-water advisory issued for Thompson, Man. Residents advised on safe use

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 2:10 pm
Tap water pours out of a faucet into a plastic cup held over a sink View image in full screen
Thompson, Man., is under a boil-water advisory, which the province declared on May 10, 2023. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File
A boil-water advisory was declared for Thompson, Man., this week and residents are being advised to follow safety measures before drinking water or using it for cooking.

The province declared the advisory on May 10 after routine monitoring of the treated water supply indicated a failure in the treatment process that enabled poorly treated water to enter the distribution system.

Residents are advised to boil water for at least one minute before using it for cooking or drinking. Water used for washing, flushing or showering does not need to be boiled.

The advisory is in place until further notice and will “remain in effect until the water supplied by this water system no longer presents a risk to public health,” provincial officials said.

The use of bottled water or an alternate and safe water supply can be used if boiling is not practical.

Further information on boil-water advisories can be found here.

Click to play video: 'Shoal Lake First Nation lifts boil water advisory after 24 years'
Shoal Lake First Nation lifts boil water advisory after 24 years
