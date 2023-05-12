A deserving dozen: 12 Manitobans to be invested into Order of Manitoba this summer

Send this page to someone via email

A dozen Manitobans will be rewarded for their accomplishments this summer with the province’s highest honour, the Order of Manitoba.

The province announced Friday that the latest class of appointments to the order will be recognized at a formal investiture ceremony with Lt.-Gov Anita Neville on July 20 at the Manitoba legislature.

The order, first established more than two decades ago in 1999, recognizes the efforts of those who have enriched the social, cultural or economic well-being of the province and its residents.

Manitobans appointed to the order can use the “O.M.” initials after their names for life and will become part of the permanent list on display at the Manitoba legislature.

“It is both gratifying and humbling to reflect on the exceptional accomplishments of the 12 outstanding men and women being invested into the Order of Manitoba this year,” Neville said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“They are leaders, visionaries and mentors, whose efforts have enriched lives across the province, the country and around the world. Their efforts inspire commitment to community that makes Manitoba, and Manitobans, so special.”

This year’s new inductees are:

Jamie Brown, award-winning CEO and executive producer of one of the province’s most successful movie and TV companies, Frantic Films.

Ace Burpee, longtime radio personality, volunteer and advocate for mental health and many charitable causes.

John Einarson, music historian, broadcaster and author of more than a dozen books about musicians in Manitoba and across Canada.

Charles Huband, lawyer, political leader and community activist. Co-founder of the Westminster Housing Society.

Janis Johnson, Manitoba’s longest-serving senator and advocate for both the cultural sector and women’s health.

Termui Kuwada, retired social worker and human rights/social justice advocate for more than 35 years.

Lorrie Kirshenbaum, scientist and researcher known for his work in the cardiovascular field.

Gerry Price, business executive, charity booster and CEO of one of the province’s largest private employers.

Alvina Rundle, advocate for Indigenous people in the justice system who helped establish courts in remote communities.

Richard Smith, family physician dedicated to helping and advocating for those impacted by HIV/AIDS.

Elaine Stevenson, advocate for Manitobans of all ages with eating disorders.

Amarjeet Warraich, Manitoba’s former human rights commissioner, advocate for new Indo-Canadian residents.

The order’s advisory council selects recipients each year based on nominations from the public. Deserving Manitobans can be nominated for the 2024 Order of Manitoba online.