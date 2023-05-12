Another sign of spring — Toronto rolls out major pothole blitz

Send this page to someone via email

There are plenty of signs spring has come in Toronto, ranging from the bloom of cherry blossoms in High Park to thousands of patios spilling onto the city’s sidewalks.

On Saturday, there will be another sure sign spring is here: a pothole blitz.

For 12 hours, city crews will launch a major repair plan for expressways, roads and neighbourhood streets, beginning at 6 a.m. The aim, the City of Toronto said, is to “repair as many potholes as possible.”

Annual freeze and thaw cycles in Toronto contribute to potholes.

When water penetrates the top layer of asphalt through cracks and freezes, it expands and forces sections up. The weight of vehicles going over the road then breaks up the street and creates potholes.

With the spring thaw complete and warmer weather arriving, the City of Toronto said its blitz will cap off a “week-long effort.”

The pothole project on Saturday will create minor delays for drivers and cyclists during the day, the city said.

Since the beginning of 2023, the city said it had repaired 75,000 potholes in Toronto.

“The public is asked to be safe by respecting work zones and giving crews space while they make repairs,” the city said.