Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Meteorite smashes through roof of New Jersey home, still warm to the touch

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 11:11 am
A black, oblong rock-like structure believed to be a meteorite. View image in full screen
Authorities believe a meteorite crashed through the roof of a home in Hopewell Township, N.J. on May 8, 2023. Hopewell Township Police Department
It doesn’t look like much, but the dark, metallic rock that one New Jersey woman found on the now-dented floor of her home came from outer space.

The rocky object, believed to be a meteorite, crashed through the roof of Suzy Kop’s home on Monday and bounced around the room, the Hopewell Township Police Department reported. The four-inch by six-inch oblong meteorite likely ricocheted up to the bedroom’s ceiling before settling on the floor.

The meteorite on the hardwood floor next to a dent. View image in full screen
After smashing through the roof, the meteorite reportedly bounced around a bedroom in the New Jersey home where it hit the ceiling and dented the floor. Hopewell Township Police Department

No one was injured by the impact. Kop and her family were not home when the meteorite crash-landed.

“It appears whatever came from the sky fell through the roof of the top window that’s my dad’s bedroom,” Kop told CBS News.

She said she thought someone threw a rock at her house.

“I did touch the thing because I thought it was a random rock, I don’t know, and it was warm,” Kop told CBS.

Kop and her family called a non-emergency police line to report the incident. Authorities sent hazmat officials to the residence to test the rock and Kop’s family for signs of potential radiation, though all tests were negative.

The College of New Jersey conducted tests on the density and material of the meteorite.

Researchers determined the meteorite is an LL-6 chondrite, “a rocky meteorite characterized by tiny mineral spheres within its body,” the Washington Post reported. This type of meteorite is over 4 billion years old and likely originates from the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Only 1,100 other LL chondrites have ever been discovered on Earth.

Another angle of the meteorite. It is greyish, jagged and shiny. View image in full screen
Researchers from the College of New Jersey said the meteorite is a rare LL-6 chondrite, likely originating from the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Hopewell Township Police Department

Mike Hankey of the American Meteor Society said in a statement from the Hopewell Township that “there are likely more meteorite fragments now scattered around the town.”

He encouraged residents with doorbell cameras to check the recorded footage for falling debris, flashes or an audible boom from 12 to 3 p.m. on Monday.

“All residents should be alert to look for black rocks on their properties,” he declared.

Despite a flood of requests, Kop and her family have no intention to sell the meteorite.

The investigation is ongoing.

SpaceNew JerseyOuter SpacemeteoriteHopewell New JerseyMeteorite crashes into houseMeteorite crashes through roofMeteorite foundMeteorite found in New JerseyMeteorite hits houseMeteorite in houseNew Jersey meteorite
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

