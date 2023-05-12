Menu

Canada

Off-duty OPP officer rescues overturned kayaker in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 9:13 am
An off-duty City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officer is being credited with rescuing a strander boater in Fenelon Falls area on May 9, 2023.
An off-duty City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officer is being credited with rescuing a strander boater in Fenelon Falls area on May 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
An off-duty City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officer is being credited with rescuing a stranded boater in the Fenelon Falls area on Tuesday.

OPP said a kayaker needed help after her boat overturned on Cameron Lake near the Fenelon Falls beach, about 25 kilometres north of Lindsay.

Police say a lone kayaker was found in the water approximately 20 metres off the shore by an off-duty City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officer.

The officer swam out to the paddler’s location and assisted her back to shore, police said.

OPP did not identify the officer.

“Thankfully the kayaker was wearing a life-jacket at the time and was uninjured,” OPP said.

OPP say they encourage boaters and paddlers to be well-informed about Ontario’s safe boating practices and laws to help ensure an enjoyable and safe boating season.

